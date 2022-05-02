Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday; husband Virat Kohli shares ‘cheesy’ note

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who turned 34 this Sunday, has shared pictures from her birthday bash on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress posted pictures in which she is seen dressed in a cute, off-white, floral gown paired with beige sandals; eating a piece of cake. The theme of the birthday bash appeared to be floral and in shades of pale pink and white, with the décor, her outfit and the frosting of the cake all complementing each other.

Anushka’s no-makeup look and loose hair gave off the perfect ‘chic summer’ vibe.

Anushka wrote in the caption of her post, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ... This getting older business is going great! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m so grateful. PS — I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be (sic).”

Also read: 'We were caught off guard': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli react as daughter Vamika's pics go viral

Her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli too took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the party. He wrote, “Thank God you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around (sic).” Anushka Sharma expressed her gratitude to her husband after his wish on Instagram and wrote in the comments section, “Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY) (sic),” with heart emojis.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika last year.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. She also worked as an executive producer for her company, Clean Slate Filmz’s crime thriller series Paatal Lok, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix horror film Bulbbul. The actress is all set to return to the big screen with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian woman cricketer.