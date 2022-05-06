Special: Konkona Sensharma makes a mark with a credible performance in the upcoming film, The Rapist

The best part about National Award-winning actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma is her candour -- she doesn’t care about creating an impression except on screen. Whether, it’s her views on gender, society or films, Konkona, who describes herself on Twitter as an: Indian actor. Reckless retweeter. Atheist -- has always been candid enough about her views. A very choosy and moody actor and filmmaker, Sensharma is winning hearts across the globe with her upcoming film, The Rapist, that's currently doing festival rounds. Recently screened at the Kolkata International Film festival, this film directed by Aparna Sen and produced by Applause Entertainment and Quest Films, sees Kokona as one of the protagonists.

The actor, whose acts in recent releases such as Geeli Pucchi and Mumbai Diaries 26/11, left us spellbound, will also be seen in some very fascinating projects including Abhishek Chaubey’s dark comedy series, Soup, opposite Manoj Bajpayee, and Aasman Bharadwaj’s debut caper thriller Kuttey. While in the former she plays Swathi Shetty, an aspiring restaurateur who isn’t that great a cook, Kuttey will see her as a part of an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

We talk to the erudite actor about The Rapist and her growth as an actor among other things. Excerpts:

Tell us how you became a part of The Rapist?

I think I'm very lucky to have a mother who's constantly thinking of such interesting, diverse, complex and difficult subject matters in different genres. When she comes up with an unusual and interesting subject, she usually shares that with her close circle and even though we are in different cities, I am often a part of that. For The Rapitst, too, I heard the idea and got involved pretty early on and from the very start, I was worried about how was she going to execute the film. But as we progressed, I realised that it was not a film that was going to tell you what to think or how to think and neither would it come up with a solution in that sense. It's just raising some very important questions, something for viewers to think about. Rape is something that affects society on a daily basis and there is no one solution to it and it's something which affects all of us, even if it doesn't happen personally to each of us. So, this film raises certain pertinent questions around it and when you watch it you will get an idea of what it wants to say.

How did you prepare for your role?

There are three protagonists in this film -- me, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania. As often happens with my mother's films, I was involved right from the very beginning, so, that also gave me a fair idea of my role. There were conversations and discussions around the film's script and then we had an intense workshop with Atul Mongia and his team which really helped us to be on the same page before the shoot commenced. We actors might have different opinions but one must align them with the director's vision and the workshop helped us do that.

Do you follow any particular acting method?

I don't have anyone particular method since one has to adapt according to the style of the director. Some directors like to give you a lot of freedom and want you to come up with your contribution of ideas while others have fixed ideas and a particular thought process from the very onset. Some do workshops, some do reading sessions, or both, while some others go only for readings or meetings. so, there are different ways to approach acting and no one right way.

How is it working with your mother, Aparna Sen?

It's wonderful and we have become comfortable and familiar with each other and there is a lot of mutual trust and respect. We know each other's individual styles and since I have also directed a feature film and a short, I have become more sympathetic toward a director's vision and don't view a movie from only an actor's point of view.

My mother is a very particular filmmaker, knows exactly what she wants but at the same time, is open to discussions and suggestions and incorporates the same during the preparation phase if they align with the vision of her film.

What are the things you have learnt from her?

It's impossible to separate what I have learned and not learnt from her. I have inherited her way of thinking and her aesthetic style of filmmaking. I think it's something you can say only at the end of my career, not now.

Do you think mainstream Bollywood still doesn't create enough experimenting roles for serious female actors?

I really don't know about Bollywood or mainstream Bollywood. Nowadays, honestly, it no longer bothers me and it's none of my business, so, I don't know and I hardly watch too many films. So, I can't speak of the industry as a whole. But I can speak for myself, and of late, I got some really interesting roles in Geeli Pucchi (Ajeeb Daastaans), Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamaktey Sitare and others. In fact, I have always got the scope to perform in some great films besides my mother's films and I hope it continues like this.

Yeah, in fact, you looked incredible in Geeli Pucchi...

Thanks, but I think the credit also goes to the director, writer, co-actors, editor, music, and cinematography to make it good. Neeraj (Ghaywan) did a wonderful job and helped me with rehearsals and look set which was so important, There were some reference books like Coming Out As A Dalit by Yashica Dutt that gave me invaluable insight into the Dalit experience. Also, I am very close with the queer community and have many friends and colleagues from the community, which helped. The queer character in the film, Below Her Mouth, also left a deep impact on me, and all of that contributed to that role.

What's one invaluable lesson you have picked up in your illustrious career so far?

That my performance is not just my own, it's an amalgamation of ideas of the writer, director, cinematographer, editor and all these factors help an actor to perform. So. it's very important to be able to collaborate, in fact, our entire life is a series of collaborations. Of course, you come with your individual ideas and others have their own individualism, but you have to come together to create something and that is true of a society too which wants to progress. You can't do it alone, you have to get the cooperation of others.

How do you grow as an actor?

I think it depends upon how you are as a human being. One has to remember to be open, receptive and absorbant and allow time to read, allow time with oneself, allow myself to learn from my behaviour and from others' behaviour as well, being non-judgmental. Reading, too, helps to inhabit others' worlds, others' minds and bodies.

Fashion choices

I actually don't really follow trends and I like to wear what appeals to me aesthetically and fits my body. I am very fond of cotton and love Indian handicrafts, handlooms and weaves from different states be it Kalamkari, Ikat or Sanganeri work. I am a huge fan of Indian textiles, a love I inherited from my mother, but I like to mix it up with modern designs.

