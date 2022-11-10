Hyderabadi creator and podcaster Jane Serena Chintha has come up with Season 2 of Stay Sane With Jane 

Hyderabadi content creator and podcaster Jane Serena Chintha has come up with Season 2 of Stay Sane With Jane where she discusses different ideas and issues with her guests, including parenting, goals and ambitions, unconventional paths and careers, toxic friendships, et al. She talks to CE from about the ongoing season that’s topping charts!



Those who have heard Season 1 know that they were five-minute recordings of Jane trying to figure out specific situations in her life and how she dealt with things, especially amid the Covid-induced lockdown. Despite the informal, amateur premise, the response to that has been tremendous, leading to her becoming an overnight sensation, thanks to the relatability factor the topics screamed.

On how Season 2 is different but similar, Jane says, “I wanted to have meaningful conversations to be part of it. They are with people I love talking to, from whom I have learned so much, and whom I watched grow in the past few years. I wanted viewers to feel as cosy as I feel with the topic and people, making them feel that they are just part of the conversation — they are all real experiences, stories, etc., faced by almost everyone — just conversations that don’t feel like advice.

It took me two years to make this happen because I wanted everything to be perfect and I believe in God’s timing so I was patient with it, building it brick by brick and I cannot thank my friends, family, producer (Bendi) and editor (Inthesaar) and my guest.”

The season has six episodes, two of which are out. “We talk about personal experiences. My friend Shriven and I spoke about understanding our parents better and better our relationship with them. Vaishnavi and I talk spoke about dealing with losing a loved one (she lost both her parents at a very young age), Bendi and I talk about our ambitions and goals, Yoga spoke about the importance of having good friends and how to deal with toxic friendships, Sudhanshu and Zubair spoke about unconventional career paths and decisions, etc. It was brave of them to be open and vulnerable about their experience so the audience could take something from the conversations,” she shares.

The response to the episodes that are out now has been overwhelming, says Jane. “I did not expect it, since the watch time this time is much longer — almost 40 minutes long. I’m glad and grateful that everyone can relate to these conversations,” she adds.

The 22-year-old shot to fame after her Telangana vs Andhra video went viral, hitting millions of views on Instagram. Staying true to real, shared experience in language too, she says, “There’s a decent switch from English to Telugu and back and forth and with a majority of the audience being the urbane Telugu crowd, they’re clearly enjoying how natural these flow. I think the concept of two friends having meaningful conversations, not to give out advice but to just share their experiences is a fresh concept that’s winning the content space.”

Before she heads back to juggle creating, working and pursuing her Masters's in marketing, she says, “I hope the podcast helps viewers in some way or the other. If I can help the listeners feel better by even one per cent, it’s a big deal. I count myself blessed to be able to create something that’s of help.”