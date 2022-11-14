Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets invited for dinner by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting for an upcoming film in the hill state of Uttarakhand, was invited for dinner by the state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram account on Sunday, the actor shared a few pictures of himself in the company of Pushkar. He wrote on the pictures, “For the love & Honor” and “Thanks to Hon'ble CM of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami.”

In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a khaki sweater. According to reports, when the Chief Minister was informed about Nawazuddin's presence in his state, he invited him over and also felicitated him with a white shawl and a potted plant.

Earlier on Sunday, Nawazuddin also took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the beauty of the Uttarakhand landscape. He wrote, “It is soo refreshing shooting here in Uttrakhand. The beauty of nature at is at its best.”

Nawazuddin piqued the interest of the audience because of his look in his upcoming film Haddi. The film, which is being directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, is expected to be released in early 2023.

Apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films that includes Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur, Noorani Chehra with Nupur Sanon, and Adbhut.

He was last seen in the 2022 action film, Heropanti 2, which was directed by Ahmed Khan. It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Zakir Hussain, and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. The film, which is the sequel to the 2014 film, Heropanti, was released in theatres on April 29, 2022.