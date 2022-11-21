Actor Jason David Frank passes away aged 49; celebrities offer condolences 

Tommy Oliver, the character who appeared in the first two seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, was Jason David Frank's most well-known character. Frank, who played the role of the Green Power Ranger, passed away at the age of 49.

Reports stated that the cause of death has not yet been determined. His representative said, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

Jason gained fame as the star of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, which aired from 1993 to 1996. He also made appearances in the Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo, and Dino Thunder films. The actor had also appeared in episodes of Family Matters, Sweet Valley High, and We Bare Bears. Co-workers, friends, and fans of the actor were shocked alike hearing the news of his passing.

Walter E. Jones, Jason's Power Rangers co-star, penned a moving tribute to the actor after learning of his loss. Walter shared an old photo with Frank on social media and wrote, "Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Speaking to a media source, he said, "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family."

The iconic 90s series' social media account released a statement regarding Jason's passing and stated, "All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always."

Actress and co-star Amy Jo Johnson also took to social media to say, "(C)an't believe it. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

Frank is survived by his four children — daughters Jenna and Skye, and sons Hunter and Jacob.