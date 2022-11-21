 F1 racer Martin Bundle goes 'who are you' during an interview with Ranveer Singh; video goes viral

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday and shared many glimpses from the event on his Instagram Stories. A clip featuring the actor and F1 racer, Martin Brundle from the sports event is going viral on social media. In the video, Martin asks Ranveer to introduce himself. Martin asks the actor how he was to which Ranveer replies. “On top of the world. I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline.” Martin then says, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please.” In answer to the question, Ranveer replies, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”

During the conversation, Martin also complimented Ranveer’s outfit and style, saying, “The respect for that suit! Because that is punching.” Ranveer responded to the comment by saying, “You know the best part sir, I have to send it all back in the morning.” According to reports, Ranveer was also seen at an award function in Dubai on Saturday.

Many fans of the actor took to social media to compliment the actor on how he handled the situation, calling him humble and modest. One user on Twitter wrote, “He handled that very well… ‘Bollywood actor sir from Mumbai India, I'm an entertainer’. Respect.” Another fan tweeted, “This shows how humble and nice Ranveer is.”

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film which was helmed by Divyang Thakkar also featured Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Jia Vaidya and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Cirkus. He will also feature in the forthcoming Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.