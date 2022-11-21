Manushi Chhillar is now dating businessman Nikhil Kamath: Reports

Former model-actress Manushi Chhillar (25) is reportedly dating Bengaluru-based businessman and co-founder of the stock trading platform Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath (35). Reports claimed that the two started dating in 2021 and have now moved in together.

The couple has not officially confirmed this. However, sources have mentioned that Manushi and Nikhil were spotted going on trips together often, with Rishikesh being their latest destination.

The report stated that Manushi is currently focusing on her acting career and was keeping her love life under wraps since she did not want to take away the attention from her career.

According to reports, Nikhil was earlier married to Amanda Puravankara. Nikhil and Amanda tied the knot on April 18, 2019, in Florence, Italy. However, the couple got separated within a year.

On the work front, Manushi made her Bollywood debut earlier in 2022 with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, in which she played the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar.

Manushi will be seen next in The Great Indian Family, which is touted to be a comedy-drama produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. She would star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film, according to reports.

The actress will also appear alongside John Abraham in the Arun Gopalan directorial Tehran, which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is scheduled for release on January 26, 2023, and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Manushi is also popular for her work as a model. She won the Miss World pageant in 2017, becoming the sixth representative from India to be given this title.

The model-turned-actress also worked for the Beauty with a Purpose project, which was titled Project Shakti. The campaign aimed to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.