New mom Alia Bhatt looks fresh and dewy in this no-makeup picture

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, is back to the Gram and how! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a new, sun-kissed photo of herself to flaunt her post-pregnancy glow with the caption, “Cosy,” and coffee cup emoji.

The actress, who looked fresh with her no-makeup look, wore a black and white sweater in the picture.



Alia had also recently shared a post on Instagram in which she was seen holding a mug with ‘Mama’ written on it. Her face, however, was not visible in the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she had written, “It me,” with a yellow heart emoji.



Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6, and the actress shared the news on Instagram with a cute post. Sharing an illustration of a lion, lioness, and a cub in a warm embrace, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in their Mumbai apartment, Vastu on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony with the presence of family and friends. The actress took to Instagram in June 2022 to announce that she was pregnant.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last seen together in Brahmastra. Alia will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut soon with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.