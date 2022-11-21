Rakul Preet talks about her her wish to do love stories and more

With her last releases like Cuttputlli, Doctor G, and Thank God, the very pretty and versatile Rakul Preet Singh was seen exploring many different genres in her films. Her zest for exploring more genres as an actor does not stop here. Recently, Rakul was seen speaking about what all genres she wants to get into ranging from out-and-out comedy to love stories.

Rakul has always won the hearts of the audience with her pretty charm in different kinds of roles. While today the actress maintains a vibrant filmography with different kinds of roles, she still has some genres that she wants to explore. While speaking about her interest in trying her hands at different genres, she said, “Truly, I haven't done an out-and-out comedy yet and I would love to do that because in real life I believe I have a good sense of humour that no one has explored yet. I would also love to do a love story that is something I am really looking forward to. I haven't done a heartfelt Aashiqui kind of love story that still wrenches my heart. I would love to do a love story, that is something I really hope happens."

Moreover, Rakul has had a great run at the box office with her back-to-back film releases. Ahead of this as she has expressed her interest in exploring different genres, her fans will also wait to see her in out-and-out comedy characters and a love story.

The actress is all set to continue her dream run and has an exciting slate of films ahead including 'Chhatriwali' among other unannounced projects.