BTS’ Jin to enlist for the South Korean army on December 13

According to sources, BTS member Jin will enlist for the South Korean army by December 13, nine days after he turns 30. BTS' label Big Hit responded to the reports about the singer joining the army and released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We cannot confirm these details at this time. We ask for your understanding.”

Reports added that the singer will join the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeongi-Do. Sources said that Jin also released a statement about the enlistment. It read, “There’s the news that I didn’t want to see, but ARMY cannot come to the boot camp, as it could be dangerous and it will be crowded. ARMY I love you.”

Media sources said that the singer will be discharged from his duties on June 13, 2024. Many fans of the popular singer were distraught on social media after the news. Fans took to Twitter to wish the actor all the best and share edits featuring the vocalist.

Reports stated that Jin bid farewell to his fans in October at a concert in Argentina where he performed with the British band, Coldplay. He also performed his hit single, Astronaut, at the concert. Reports said that the song recently became the fastest single by a solo artiste to reach the sale of a million copies. Sources said that the artiste had planned to join the army in 2020 but stayed after the success of his tracks, Butter and Permission To Dance.

Jin also featured in the latest episodes of Run BTS. Reports said that the schedules for the rest of the members have not been decided yet, but they are expected to reconvene as a band in 2025.

