Trevor Noah announces his exit from The Daily show

After hosting The Daily Show for seven years, comedian Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving the satirical news program on Thursday. He said, “I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African. What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected (sic).”

On the topic of his experience hosting the show, Trevor said, “After seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. I have learned how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh***y on many days. We laughed together and cried together... But after seven years I feel like it's time (sic).”

Trevor added that as the pandemic is winding down, he wanted to return to his standup career. "When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything. And I'm really grateful to every single person who's here, even the people who aren't here right now, because they went on to do great things who helped us do this thing (sic),” he said.

The Daily Show debuted in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host The show was hosted by Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015, before Noah took the reins.