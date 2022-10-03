Christian Bale says he would jump at the chance to play a cameo in ‘Star Wars’

Hollywood actor Christian Bale recently said that he wants to have a cameo role in a Star Wars film. The actor told sources that he has been desperate to appear in the franchise for several years. He added that he would even be happy just to play a masked stormtrooper with no lines, so he'd feel incredibly ‘fortunate’ if he was offered a part in the movie world which was ‘more than that.’

Also read: Christian Bale says that he had to ‘isolate’ from Chris Rock on the sets of his upcoming film, Amsterdam

“All I ever wanted in 'Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through. The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it. But look, if I'm fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I've still got the figures from when I was little (sic),” Christian was quoted as saying.

Sources added that the Amsterdam actor is hopeful he's got the right connections to bag his dream role one day. “I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe (sic),” Christian told media sources.

Also read: Christian Bale: Thor Love and Thunder is the only film that my entire family has said I have to do

The American Psycho actor also told sources that he would love to reunite with filmmaker Christopher Nolan too in the future. After working with Christopher on The Dark Knight trilogy and The Prestige, it has been over 10 years since the pair last collaborated and the actor said he'd jump at the chance to work with the director on another project. He said, “I would love to work with Chris again. He's an extraordinary filmmaker, and I've got very good memories of working with him. So, likewise. I feel the same (sic).”