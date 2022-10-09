Mila Kunis confirms that she lied about her age to bag a role in That ’70s Show

Hollywood actress Mila Kunis recently confirmed the longstanding rumour about how she landed her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show. The actress revealed to media sources that to bag the role, she lied about her age. Mila was 14 years old at the time when she auditioned for the show, but the rumour claims she told the show's creators that she was 18 years old to audition, as the network was only looking for older teen actors, according to reports.

“There's a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age. I'd like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did. However, by the time I went to what was then a producer's network call, you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract, I had to put an asterisk for 'studio teacher. They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I'm 14.’ But at that point, if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?’" Mila told media sources.

Reports added that though Mila lied about her age to get her foot in the door to audition, co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner were well aware she was a 14-year-old by the time the show started filming. “It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character. I was never treated as lesser then. If I was, by one of the cast members, another cast member would stand up for it. The reason I don't do drugs was that nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could've gone any which way but the set was cool,” Mila was quoted as saying.

According to sources, Mila will be reprising the role of Jackie on Netflix's upcoming sequel to the series, That ’90s Show, but the streaming platform is yet to announce a release date. On the topic of the show, the actor said last month that That ’90s Show is “very cute,” adding that “anyone who has ever watched or loved That ’70s Show will be really happy with it.”