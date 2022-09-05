Deaths due to blood shortage prompted Chiranjeevi to set up a blood bank

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, on Sunday, revealed that he set up Chiranjeevi Blood Bank as he was moved by the death of many people due to blood shortage in 1998. Stating that he had many fans who were ready to do anything for him, he said he wanted to use this love and affection for the benefit of people.

The actor was speaking at an event at the Raj Bhavan, where Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated and distributed free life insurance policies to volunteers for donating blood more than 50 times at Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank. Chiranjeevi added that so far 9.30 lakh units of blood have been collected and 70 percent of this was provided to the poor free of cost while the remaining was given to private hospitals. The Tagore actor also shared some images from the event on his Twitter handle.

Immensely grateful to Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv for presenting the Personal Accident Insurance Policy ‘Chiru Bhadrata’ Cards to Dedicated blood donors of @Chiranjeevi_CT at our behest. pic.twitter.com/nH2BkhdNZh — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2022

According to reports, Chiranjeevi claimed at the event that the problem of blood shortage has been resolved to a large extent in the two Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The actor shared that 2,000 to 3,000 people are frequently donating blood.

He added that the ‘Chiru Bhadratha’ scheme was started by his trust, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), to provide security to donors. Under the scheme, each frequent blood donor has been insured for INR 7 lakh and the premium was being paid by the trust.

Tamilisai, in her speech, called blood donation a noble cause. She recalled that when she was a house surgeon, even family members of patients were reluctant to come forward to donate blood. She lauded Chiranjeevi's trust for immense efforts in collecting 9,30,000 units of blood and 4,580 pairs of eyes.

Appreciating Chiranjeevi for the initiative, she added that this was an unprecedented initiative by any film star in India for encouraging their fans to contribute to a noble cause for the betterment of society.