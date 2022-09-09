Shehnaaz Gill tries a new workout regime to grab attention from Thor

Reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, has found a crush in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since she watched Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Shehnaaz has been mind blown by the entertaining avatar of Thor in his fourth MCU solo film.

Upping her workout ante, Shehnaz shared a video on her social media account that sees her trying new styles of workout regimes to look like Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, the love interest of Thor in the movie.

“Main chahti hoon ki Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de! Toh main bhi Natalie Portman jaise koi workout-shurkout kar hi leti hoon, (I want Thor to pay attention to this Kaur so I have also started to workout)” says Shehnaaz.

On the work front Shahnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisika Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to release on December 30 this year. She was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.