EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW| 'I have learnt to go with the flow': Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar on life lessons, sky-high dreams and veganism

Young actress Kavya Thapar is aiming for the stars. She has many projects in hand that range from feature films to OTT releases. Having embarked on an acting career in 2013 with a short film Tatkal, she has come a long way with a stellar acting run in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Her recent Hindi flick Middle-Class Love releases today where she plays a lead alongside a young brigade of actors — Prit Kamani and Eisha Singh. Ahead, she has her fingers crossed over her Telugu movie Ooru Peru Bhairavakona which is slated for an October release with Sundeep Kishan in lead.

So Kavya is ready to win over Telugu fans yet again after earning her name in the Telugu film industry with hits like Ee Maaya Peremito and Ek Mini Katha. Moreover, apart from films, she is striking a chord with the youth with her much-loved romantic ballads and music videos. As this multilingual, multigenre star goes with her heart’s calling adding many more unique experiences to her kitty, in her personal life too, she delves into a lifestyle she truly believes in — one that’s vegan! As we get to know her over a tête-a-tête, she tells us about her life-altering shift from being a hard-core non-vegetarian to a vegan, handling the cut-throat competition and much more in this interview.

Tell us about a side of yours that you wish people knew more of?

I think it would be my desi and spiritual side. Even though I might appear to be high-maintenance and modern, my thinking is very spiritual. My idea is to live a simple and comfortable lifestyle.





How did acting happen? Who inspired you?

My father! When I was a kid, I used to see him doing acting here and there. He used to do great mimicry and imitation, and ever since I was born he had ideas about me being in the glamour field (smiles). He wanted me to send my entry to Miss India too. Later, what led to acting was a phone call I received from Yash Raj Films while I was studying and completing my college degree. After that, everything just fell into place. My dad also said yes to Bollywood and then began the professional journey! Even before that call, I innately wanted to be an actress. I have grown up seeing leading ladies like Madhuri ji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan create their magic on screen. So yes, somewhere in the corner of my heart, the passion to dazzle on the silver screen was always there.

Your movie Middle-Class Love is releasing today. How was it playing the role of Saisha Oberoi?

I’m playing the role of Saisha Oberoi who is a sassy and affluent influencer. She is popular and can tickle any boy’s fancy. At the same time, the girls are swayed by her fashion sense and wish to dress like her. She’s truly a fashionista but not snide by nature. I think she is a very pivotal character and a lot of girls in today’s world can relate to her. Speaking of relatability, in reality, I am a tad different from Saisha in the sense that I am a middle-class girl and she is well-heeled. Also, Saisha has shades of grey in her character where can be vindictive at times, to a great extent, which I don’t think I would be in those situations portrayed in the movie. However, we do have certain traits in common like I relate to Saisha’s classy and sophisticated persona.

Coming from Mumbai, you’ve worked in Telugu and Tamil films. How has the cultural shift impacted you as a person?

Coming from Mumbai and working in South Indian films has been nothing short of a blessing. It was a one-of-a-kind experience. While I love working in this industry, it was also challenging due to the language barrier as Tamil and Telugu are not my native languages. However, I was ready to take it up with zeal. I made sure to say all my dialogues in the regional language so that the audience connects with my performance.



Tell us about your experience in upcoming film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

My movie Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a fantasy thriller directed by Vi Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan. It was a little before the pandemic when I heard the script and instantly, I fell in love with it. I wanted to play a part in the film because my role was peppered with humour and was so different from what I have played before. What I liked about my character, Geeta, is that there is a lot more than meets the eye in the character sketch. I am very excited for the audience to see her and enjoy her craziness. I think everybody will fall in love with a person like Geeta if they meet her in person.





Your last two music videos Tenu Dil and Barish ke Din are full of steamy romance. What's your idea of romance?

Yes, I very strongly relate to the romance genre as I am a romantic at heart. I don’t think I am a hopeless romantic but believe in optimism in love (laughs). Currently, I have not explored that side of me because I am very focused on my career. It’s been a long time since I have been in a relationship but if I were to get into one, I’d be a loving and giving person. That’s my idea of romance.

Modelling, films, and music videos — you have dabbled in many creative fields at a young age. Which one has been the most fulfilling?

Indeed, I’ve had the privilege of trying my hand at a lot of creative endeavours. My first movie was in Telugu. It was an uphill task to pull off a different language and I felt it turned out to be a great learning experience. I got the hang of how to express the right emotions and bring the apt pauses in dialogues in a language that I didn’t even understand. I always wanted to be a heroine in a movie and it was truly a privilege to be a lead actress for a project. It’s a whole different feeling when you have to stick to one role for a long time to understand its nuances and emote, so yes movies have been a fulfilling experience.





What have been the key lessons so far?

The first key lesson I have had is to embrace the uncertainty that this field brings. In an acting career, we are all striving and trying to thrive amid fierce competition. I am sure there is a lot of competition in other fields too but in acting, there is a fair chance that one day you have work and the next day there is no work at all. Moreover, a film is a culmination of many people working in various departments like sound, direction, art, production and more. They come together to build a project. So it’s a team effort where despite everything being planned, a lot of circumstances may fluctuate due to variables driving them. Amid such uncertainties, I have learnt to be patient and take things as they come. I have learnt to go with the flow. The second thing that I am imbibing is to be grateful and to put in all your hard work. Once I’ve given my 150%, it’s up to the audience whether they like my part or not. It’s beyond my control so I have to let go of the fear of results.



What’s your beauty and fitness regimen?

For health, I have a fixed morning and night routine where in the morning I have juices like that of Aloe Vera, Giloy and hot water with Vitamin C. Then throughout the day, I take my multivitamins. In my fitness regime, I follow a strict diet. I am a vegan so my diet is all about plants. I try to do at least 30 minutes of a workout everyday, regardless of where I am which includes yoga and stretching. For beauty, I visit my dermatologist regularly to know about my skin type. I use specific face washes that suit my skin and believe that since every skin type is different, it’s better to go for the ones that sit well on your skin.





What made you shift to veganism? How did the shift impact your mind and body?

I am totally against animal abuse and so became a strong advocate of veganism. I feel that it’s basic human empathy to avoid consuming meat. However, I was not a vegan since childhood. In fact, I was born into a Punjabi family where the culture is of savouring non-vegetarian food. So for 23 years of my life, I was a proper non-vegetarian due to my upbringing. Later, I met my Guru ji who made me realise why it’s unjust to eat meat. I also did my research to understand veganism. I saw videos and got insights about how the meat industry functions putting innocent animals through searing pain. I saw how poultry and farm animals are injected to increase their production and are treated inhumanely. Seeing the harsh reality, I was appalled and sensitised. I first turned into a vegetarian where at that time I was consuming a little bit of dairy, honey and was using animal based products like leather belts and make-up which were not cruelty-free. Gradually, I shifted to veganism by ending my consumption of animal-based products. Now it’s been one year since I turned vegan and my mind and body feel much lighter, cleaner and purer inside and out. The shift made me realise that my wants and needs are so small in front of the suffering these animals have to go through to make them true.



What are the new projects in which we can see you next?

After my Hindi movie Middle-Class Love, the audience will see me in my next Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. I am also doing a Tamil movie Pichaikkaran 2 with Vijay Antony for which I am very excited! I also have one Hindi web series CAT releasing on Netflix and another Hindi show on Amazon Prime Video which has been shot by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. So good things are lining up! I hope that I can receive all the love and support for future projects.



The movie MiddleClass Love is releasing on September 16 in theatres.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada