'It's always refreshing to work in stories where characters do the unthinkable:' Gajraj Rao on teleplay Gunehgaar

Award-winning actor Gajraj Rao has worked in several mediums like theatre, feature films and OTT space and has proven his mettle in the acting field. After performing some titular roles with a number of hits like Badhaai Ho, Bhoothnath Returns and more, he's back with a bang with yet another gripping project. The actor will be seen in Zee Theatre's teleplay Gunehgaar where he plays a central character in the psychological thriller. He essays the role of a man who has a mysterious past and a shocking secret that he doesn't share till the end leading to a promising end.

Telling us about what captured his imagination for the role, he shares, "I always find it refreshing to work in stories where the characters are a bit unpredictable and defy stereotypes. I also found the premise of the project to be very compelling as it is packed with suspense and has a stunning ending."

The actor is always on the verve to embrace challenging and interesting roles. At the same time, he's also going the extra mile to explore new mediums and platforms of expression like a teleplay that he is doing for the first time. Sharing about the same he tells, "Theatre and cinema maybe two very different mediums but when you blend them, you get a very unusual format. Working with director Akarsh Khurana was also very interesting as he understands films and theatre equally well. "

He adds on how Gunehgaar will keep the audience engrossed right from the first scene, "This story makes you wonder about destiny, human nature, rage, crime, punishment, and the meaning of justice. My character in a way steers the story forward in a very unsettling and peculiar way. Whether he turns out to be an aggressor or a victim is for the audience to find out."

Apart from Gajraj, the show also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas and is directed by Karwaan fame director Akarsh Khurana.

Gunehgaar will be aired on September 24 on Tata Play Theatre, Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Theatre.

