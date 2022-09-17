From Rafel Nadal to Virat Kohli, celebrities react to Roger Federer's retirement from tennis

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, on Thursday, announced his retirement from top-level tennis, saying that the Laver cup will be his final ATP tour event. Reports added that the 41-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. “Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour,” the tennis star said in a video statement he shared on his official Twitter handle. After the announcement, many celebrities like Rafael Nadal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Novak Djokovic took to social media to share their reactions to Roger’s retirement.

Spanish tennis player Rafael took to Twitter on Thursday saying that it was a sad day for him personally and for sports around the world, adding that he wished that the day would have never come.“ Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London (sic),” he tweeted.