Gwyneth Paltrow says she has ‘hurt people’ and ‘betrayed’ herself in a candid letter ahead of her 50th birthday

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her upcoming 50th birthday in a candid essay in which she said that she has ‘hurt people’ and ‘betrayed’ herself. The actress will celebrate her birthday on September 27 and she decided to look back over her life in a letter, written for her lifestyle brand, Goop, in which she opened up about her past mistakes and vowed to learn from them and move on as she looks to the future, stated reports.

Also read: Celebrity kids in Hollywood have to work twice as hard, says Gwyneth Paltrow

In the letter, Gwenyth wrote, “I have hurt people, never intentionally, but I have done so just the same. I have let people down by not being who they needed me to be. I have betrayed myself to keep the peace ...I have crossed lines, the thoughts of which sometimes rip me from sleep and suspend me into the hollowness of shame for a long, dark night. Most regretfully, and so often, I have not spoken my truth to spare some perceived consequence, that hurting someone will tear us both apart (sic).”

The actress went on in the letter to explain that most of her mistakes happened when she was too afraid to stand up for herself, adding, “My most lasting mistakes and the mess that comes with them have all stemmed from me not standing fully in my truth and speaking from it, come what may. Saying the words that could have spared seasons of heartache and repercussions. No. This does not feel right to me. Your expectations are not appropriate. Your behaviour is not appropriate. This relationship is no longer right for me. This project is not right for me. You are no longer right for me (sic).”

Also read: Brad Pitt calls George Clooney the ‘most handsome man’ of present times

She also shared that her mistakes led her to a ‘path of questioning’ which helped her learn. She revealed she has given similar advice to her two children, Apple (18) and Moses (16), from her marriage to Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin whom she divorced in 2016. She is currently married to TV executive Brad Falchuk. The actress revealed that she has urged her kids to trust their instincts and make decisions based on their feelings when it comes to relationships.