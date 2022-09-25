Regina Cassandra comes to reign: A brief insight into her work

Curated is not a word one would often use to describe an actor’s filmography. But Regina Cassandra’s body of work in the last 17 years across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi movie industries says otherwise. She knows what she is doing.

Her film choices have been diverse, her characters edgy––a drug-addicted waitress, a classical dancer, a cop, a lesbian––even if they had limited screen time. Regina made a mark in her role as Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was also her Bollywood debut.

She might not have made it to the Rs 100-crore club yet, but her work has certainly put her on the entertainment industry map. In her latest offering, Regina stars as one of the two female protagonists in the Telugu action-comedy Saakini Daakini, and the 31-year-old kicks butt as a police officer. The film, which was released on September 16, also stars Nivetha Thomas.

“It’s great to be actively involved not just as an actor onscreen, but also with openings, numbers of shows, screenings etc. It’s not every day that female actors get to discuss such real stats,” she says.

Regina is now gearing up for the promotions for her Dussehra release (October 5) titled Borrder, starring Arun Vijay and directed by Arivazhagan. Once again, she plays a cop in this Tamil spy-thriller. The actor, however, ensured that she also had a snazzy item song this year, lest she is typecast in a certain role.

Her performance in the song ‘Saana Kashtam’ alongside Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the film Acharya got her fans grooving. Versatility, she believes, is an actor’s biggest strength. “While I like to do impactful roles, I also have no qualms playing characters that are breezy and entertaining. As an actor, I like to touch the entire spectrum of entertainment,” says the millennial.

Earlier this year, she made her web debut with the OTT show, Rocket Boys, on SonyLiv, where she plays classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai. regina’s journey in showbiz began at the age of nine, as the host/VJ of Splash, a children’s channel, but she made her acting debut with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal in 2005.

Her break in the Kannada film industry happened five years later with Suryakaanti. It was, however, her Telugu debut, Siva Manasulo Sruthi, in 2012 that made her into a star.

When not busy with film shoots, Regina is embracing her adventurous side. She takes trekking, rappelling, surfing and diving holidays every three months between her assignments.

“I channelise the same spirit of adventure when it comes to choosing my roles,” she shares.

Her decision to play a lesbian in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga established the actor as a risk-taker.

The next six months are crucial for the Chennai girl. There’s season 2 of Rocket Boys, slated for release in 2023, three Tamil movies––Flashback with Prabhu Deva, thrillers Soorpanagai and Kallapart––and one yet-to-be-titled film in Telugu. Make way for this southern sensation.