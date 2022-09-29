Vikram Prabhu flags off ‘World Heart Day 2022 Walkathon’ 

The Medway Heart Institute organised the World Heart Day 2022 Walkathon event recently.

Well-known Tamil film actor Vikram Prabhu flagged off the occasion at 7 am, from the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar, Chennai in the presence of Dr Palaniappan (Chairman, Medway Hospitals), Dr Anbarasu - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Dr Jaishankar -Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiology and Dr Gnanavelu - Interventional Cardiologist.

At the event, Vikram Prabhu said, “Being healthy and active becomes more important as we age. Medway Group of Hospitals has organized this Walkathon event to highlight the global campaign of World Heart Day that falls on September 29. This event also motivates us to wake up early and exercise which improves our respiratory system and our heart.”

The event witnessed extensive participation, not only from the employees of the Medway Group of Hospitals but also the walkers associations, fitness enthusiasts, and general public, with lively energy being evident amongst the crowd, which included people of all ages.