Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha say they formalised their union 'two years ago!'

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared an audio note on Thursday, ahead of their wedding celebrations, which commenced on September 29. However, in the voice clip, they shared that they had formalised their union in 2020. Ali and Richa took to their Instagram to share the voice note along with a throwback picture featuring the two.

In the audio note, Richa is heard saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.”

Ali then added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

According to sources, the couple had their sangeet and mehendi functions on Thursday. On Friday, the to-be-married couple will host a cocktail party along with a formal dinner. It will be followed by a DJ party. Around 150 people are expected to attend the function including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi.

The two will get married in Mumbai on October 4. The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla. Reports said that the wedding will be attended by only 40-50 people which includes close friends and family of the actors. In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in the showbiz industry.

