Sussanne Khan calls Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies ever

After watching the film, Sussanne took to Instagram to share her review of the film

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan said that the film, Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan is by far her one of her favourite movies ever. After watching the film, Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote, “RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_onlne and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER (sic)"

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The film tells the story of a tough cop (Vikram) who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. The movie has been presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. Bhushan Kumar & S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment have produced the movie.

The film is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name which was also directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. It starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead roles along with Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film which will be released in theatres today will clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on the box office. Ponniyin Selvan boasts an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.