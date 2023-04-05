Actor Saiyami soon to don the hat of a cricket expert on and off-screen

Unconventional beauty Saiyami Kher hasn’t just collected accolades for her heart-winning performances in films like Rey, Mauli, Unpaused and Highway but is all set to exhibit a new aspect of her by anchoring a special show in the Indian Premiere League. The 16th edition of IPL kicked off on March 31st and has brought in good news for the actress as she will soon be seen recapping the matches as an analytic expert. The new series will be titled as Match Party, and stream on television sport channels.

Saiyami has been fond of the game since inception and also holds interest in different forms of sports. Coincidentally, she will also be seen as a para-athlete in her upcoming film Ghoomer. The character she plays is that of a leg-handed cricket prodigy. She believes her in-depth knowledge of the sport has further helped her rope in the opportunity to deep-dive into real cricket matches and bring forward analytical perspectives.

“I am thoroughly excited to be a part of the cricbuzz family, as the sport is an integral part of my life. I have grown up obsessing and worshipping cricket idols who have now turned aces of the game. I have just wrapped up my role as a cricketer on-screen alongside two other projects, and will soon be commencing work on my next film by the end of May. It is indeed a miraculous coincidence that the timings for both my assignments have collided,” expresses Saiyami.