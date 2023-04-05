Arjun Kapoor puts up charity closet sale ahead of Sports for Peace Day

In Bollywood, the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and many others are football aficionados. Arjun Kapoor is also one who retains a significant spot in this list of actors. The Ishaqzaade star, recently, combined his love for the sport with his passion for philanthropy and put up a closet charity sale.

For the unversed, in closet charity sales, actors sell pieces they enjoyed styling the most and use the proceeds to further a noble cause.

Talking about the initiative, Arjun said, "Football has been a big part of my life right from childhood, and I firmly believe in the transformative effect of sport. I can think of no better way to mark this special day than to be able to connect with fans so we can participate together in sustainability and circularity, and help bright young minds from underprivileged backgrounds achieve their potential by harnessing the power of sport."

These pieces, put up by Arjun, will be sold online to fans across India and even worldwide. Proceeds from sales will be used to support the Oscar Foundation, a non-profit that uses football as a catalyst to encourage hundreds of children, especially from impoverished communities, to stay in school.

Ashok Rathod, Founder and Director of the Oscar Foundation, opened up about the charity closet sale by Arjun and said, "We're delighted to join hands with Arjun Kapoor for this initiative, and given his long-standing connections with football, the synergy with our work has been organic and genuine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film was released theatrically earlier this year on January 23 and was reviewed positively by the critics.

