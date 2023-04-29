Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fan builds a temple for her in Andhra Pradesh

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday and to celebrate the occasion, a fan of the artiste unveiled a temple dedicated to the Yashoda star in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Tenali Sandeep who is a self-proclaimed fan of the actress built a temple for her at his house in Alapadu village of Bapatla district. He also cut a cake on the occasion of Samantha’s birthday.

Samanta ki Gudi kattina fan...

The Temple of Samanta