Ayushmann says he has fast metabolism; only needs cardio, no carbs to lose weight

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is set to reprise his role of Pooja in the upcoming madcap comedy Dream Girl 2, has shared the secret behind getting the perfect figure for her alter-ego of female in the film. The actor credits it to his fast metabolism.

Recently, while speaking to the media, the actor who essays the dual character of Karam and Pooja in the film, said: "I have quite a fast metabolism. I can lose weight just by doing cardio and giving up on carbs."

In the film, Ayushmann's character of Karam assumes the avatar of Pooja in order to get the money so that he could live happily ever after with his lady love. The comedy ensues as Karam faces the trials and tribulations during the course of his transformation as Pooja.



The actor further mentioned: "Thodi bahut mehnat ki patla hone ke liye like cardio and eating right, baaki thoda bahut VFX bhi hota hai (I did cardio and ate right to get the right frame for Pooja, for everything else there’s always VFX)."

The film's trailer was recently launched in Mumbai and promises a laughter riot. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 runaway hit Dream Girl which focused on a cross-gender actor (played by Ayushmann) whose female voice impersonation begets attention from others, and talks about depression and loneliness



Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film, which was earlier supposed to release in July, is now arriving in theatres on August 25.