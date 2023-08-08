Actor Seerat Kapoor debuts as a singer

Actor Seerat Kapoor is all set to debut as a singer. She will sing a romantic track with Ishaan Khan for Jackky Bhagnani’s music label, Jjust Music. The actor recently took to her social media to surprise her fans with this announcement. As she partners up with Ishaan Khan for this soulful duet, the song is anticipated to break all records once released.

The song will not only have Seerat lending her voice to it but also have her as the lead in the accompanying music video. Kapoor recently shared a few BTS scenes from the recording on her social media and captioned it, “When passion conspires and comes alive! Embrace, you guys are in for a serious surprise.” Her announcement has initiated excitement and anticipation among her fans.

On the work front, she is presently shooting for Dil Raju’s movie Aakasam Dati Casthava. She also has another film lined up, the official announcement for which is to follow soon.