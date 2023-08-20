Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pic of father Rajiv Gandhi clicked by Amitabh Bachchan

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared a throwback picture of her father Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The picture in question was clicked by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had good relations with Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the photo along with a montage video of her father, with a backdrop song of jeena isi ka naam hain from the 1959 film Anari. In the caption, Priyanka quoted the lines of the song, writing “Kisi ki muskuraahaton pe ho nisaar, kisi ka dard mil sake to le udhaar, kisi ke vaaste ho tere dil me pyaar, jeena isi ka naam hain (Offer yourself to bring a smile to someone, share a shoulder to bear someone's pain, have love for someone in your heart, this is the meaning of life). These lines always reminds me of you. Whenever I listen to this song my eyes are filled with tears. Photo credit- @amitabhbachchan Ji.”

The photo shows Rajiv wearing a bomber jacket, with a DSLR camera hanging from his neck. He has his sunglasses on his head. The background shows an old bricked wall and grass. The politician was the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989. He was assassinated by a militant organisation in 1991.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the 15th season of the quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the movie Uunchai. He will next be seen in the upcoming Nag Ashwin directional Kalki 2898 AD. It is a science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in important roles. Amitabh will also be seen in Ganapath and The Umesh Chronicles.