Clad in a hooded gown, Urvashi Rautela unveils Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy in Paris

Just a day after joining hands with renowned entrepreneur Rohit Khemmka to introduce the skincare brand, WildGlow, Urvashi Rautela has added another feather to her hat. As per her latest post, Urvashi, who rose to fame after being crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2015, has become the first Indian actress to unveil the official Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

The Bollywood actress posed against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and was dressed in a gorgeous hooded gown, an ensemble that made a comeback to the runways last year after Kate Moss wore it to The 2022 Innovators Award.

Urvashi skipped accessorising her ensemble and instead opted for a bold makeup look. She picked cherry red for her lips and green acrylic nails. Sharing the photo, Urvashi wrote, "FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY ” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket "

Speaking of Urvashi's work front, as she announced her partnership with Rohit for, WildGlow, she noted that its India's first smart skincare brand and further added, "This brand empowers me to present my best self to the world. As someone who cherishes every moment spent caring for my skin, I’m more than happy to share my passion with all of you. World, it’s time to unveil a glow that knows no boundaries, a glow so wild that goes beyond expectations, limits and ordinary skincare."

As for her filmography, the actress was last seen in the Telugu drama, Agent, where she marked a special appearance in the song Wild Saala. Next up, she has Dil Hai Gray with Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh in the pipeline.