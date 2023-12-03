Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi embark on a romantic getaway after their wedding

Breaking away from the hustle of work, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have set off on their first vacation since their November wedding. Sharing their excitement, Varun and Lavanya posted a picture on their Instagram handles, urging everyone to “Travel on!”

The snapshot captured the couple in casual attire, sporting sunglasses, and beaming with happiness – a perfect start to their honeymoon. The location is undisclosed, but reports suggest they have chosen the enchanting landscapes of Finland for their romantic escape.

Also read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate elegance in red and black ensembles for Diwali celebrations

In a social media update, Varun and Lavanya hinted at their snowy adventure, reminiscent of Varun's cousin Ram Charan's previous vacation in Finland with his wife Upasana in 2022. Ram had recently shared nostalgic pictures, expressing his longing for the mountains.

Varun and Lavanya, who exchanged vows in a dreamy Italian ceremony surrounded by loved ones, returned to Hyderabad after their wedding festivities. They hosted a lavish reception in the city, attended by Tollywood actors and celebrities. Additionally, they hosted another reception in Dehradun, extending the celebration to Lavanya's family and friends.

Also read: Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi celebrate their first Diwali with family, pose with Ram Charan, Sai Dharam and others

Post-wedding, Varun dived back into work, completing the shooting for Operation Valentine, where he portrays an IAF officer. Although initially scheduled for release on December 8, the film's launch has been postponed to the coming year.

Upon returning from their honeymoon, Varun will join the sets of Karuna Kumar's Matka. Lavanya, on the other hand, is busy with an upcoming web series, the details of which are yet to be unveiled. Varun’s last appearance was in Gandheevadhari Arjuna, while Lavanya was featured in Happy Birthday.