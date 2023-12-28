ANNIV SPL: Actor Angana Roy opens up about her current and upcoming work

As actor Angana Roy embarks on the journey into television from OTT, Indulge catches up with her on her current project Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle, and her 2024 film releases.



You started your career in 2003, took a hiatus, and came back in 2018. Was it conscious?

I always wanted to be in the entertainment industry influenced by Hindi television and films. I was around 5-6 years old when I worked in Tarun Majumdar’s film Alo. Not wanting to continue as a child actor because academics were a priority at home, I studied engineering and did theatre. In 2018, I auditioned for Shei Je Halud Pakhi. It clicked and I went on to do consecutive shows.



What makes a perfect script for you?

Every character has to be different from each other or I can visualise myself in the story or not.



How did OTT become a game-changer for you?

I was able to study and work simultaneously. Most of my audiences are urban and they enjoy OTT more than television. Also, I didn’t want to do television till now because I wasn’t able to give that long-term commitment.



Now that you are doing television serials, do you like the process?

The atmosphere is different. We come with a mental preparation that a serial won’t end soon. I did not do TV till now because of the long-term commitment and the stories. After Tansener Tanpura, I got a few offers but I wanted to keep myself free for auditions, preps, and grooming. However, I knew I wanted to do TV to cater to a larger audience. If it plays in the audience’s mind that I work across mediums it would be better for me — I wanted to cover all mediums. I am enjoying the process because the directorial team is very good. Our story has romance, mystery, and thrill. I wanted to do a love story since I have grown up watching many. I love playing the shades in this character.



How do you take care of your health amidst long schedules?

I try to work out, maintain a good diet, eat healthy, drink water and follow a skincare regimen.



A role you would want to explore

I want to do action, period, and black-and-white films.



One lesson from your journey

Focusing on how to better myself. Continuous growth is important for me.

Upcoming projects

Pariah by Tathagata Mukherjee is about street dogs. My character Kamalini is a point of view of the audience who tries to do her bit. Lukochuri, a love story is by Shieladitya Moulik.



Where do you see yourself in the next decade?

Working in this industry and Mumbai! I want to learn different languages primarily Malayalam, Tamil and Marathi so that I can work in those industries, too.