ANNIV SPL: Actress Ekavali Khanna opens up about her journey working with different industries

Elegant and talented actress Ekavali Khanna believes in letting her work speak for herself. She entered the industry when she was asked to read a part by Santanu Bose, post which she has worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English films and OTT projects including Memories in March, Bioscopewalla, Veere di Wedding, Bombay Begums and What People Will Say. Her latest was the block-buster thriller series Kohrra. As she gears up for Sriram Raghavan’s next, we catch up with her on her decade-long acting journey and the future ahead.

What does it take for you to say ‘yes’ to a project?

It has to be an amazing story. I have never been stuck with the baggage of wanting to play the main lead. These days most films have an ensemble cast. For me, it is important to have a role where I can utilise my skills and add value. The production structure should be good. I’d be happy to work with an independent filmmaker provided they have the passion, dedication, and sense of purpose.

Is there a work environment difference in Bengali and Hindi industries?

I don’t think it will be fair to compare two different industries. The scale of work in Mumbai and their budgets are bigger. One thing the Bengal industry has in particular is tremendous warmth. I don’t work here often but when I do, there is a lot of affection which I find endearing. The good Mumbai productions are a lot more organised with emphasis on punctuality. But everybody is working hard irrespective of the industry. What regional cinema has proven is that you don’t need big budgets to tell a good story.



How has OTT helped actors?

That medium has given actors like us our lives. How much were we utilized in just cinema? Television absorbs you but it is pretty regressive. We’d be willing to do TV but only for the money and not creative satisfaction. I have refrained from doing TV. OTT provides both creative satisfaction and money.



What are you currently working on?

Sriram Raghavan’s next.



How do you keep yourself fit?

Mental fitness is as important as physical one. I do my share of exercises and spend a lot of time with my loved ones. This makes me feel fit and fulfilled.



Your fashion choices?

During the winters I love wearing boots and clothes that go with them; apart from well-embroidered and

colourful Kashmiri phirans. Throughout the year I try to dress in a way where I can support local artisans and sustainable fashion.



A trend that you spot for 2024?

Everything is forever changing. There is no mould or format any longer. People like to see good and truthfully told stories. That is the current status, but tomorrow it could change. In OTT, actors are being utilised in versatile manners. I am one example of that. I have two shows on Netflix - Bombay Begums, where I play a Harvard returned corporate, and Kohrra, where I play a Punjabi widow.



Any genre you are looking at exploring next?

Films where I can explore my comedic side; but I’m looking to experience every genre.