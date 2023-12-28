ANNIV SPL:  Tanika Basu looks back at her decade-long career in the regional industry 

Actor Tanika Basu completes a decade in the industry with notable works like Ellipsis, Abar Bochor Koori Pore, Ghawre Baire Aaj, and her recent web series debut in Hindi with Kaala. Indulge speaks to her about her journey.



Was acting always on your mind?

Interestingly, I was into academics and sports but not into acting so much during my growing-up years. Maybe the desire was there somewhere in the subconscious mind. When I was pursuing post-graduation, I used to think I was not in the right field. After completion, I took a hiatus and was anxious about the career switch, but here I am now, acting for a decade.



What makes you say yes to a script?

I have not yet reached the stage where I can choose, because I get few direct offers. Auditions happen for work outside Bengal. I try to see the contribution of my character to the broader storyline. For me, the experience is important. If it’s enjoyable, I try to do it. I have, also at times, auditioned for characters other than what I was approached for, if they seemed interesting.



How has the web space changed the game today?

It has immensely influenced how actors get work. With an ensemble cast, there is space and different kinds of roles offered to emerging actors and veterans.



Dream roles, actors, directors…

Phoebe Waller-bridge, Imtiaz Ali, Konkona SenSharma, Meera Nair, Geetu Mohandas, Mani Ratnam, Meghna Gulzar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, Baudhayan Mukherji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Indranil Roychowdhury, Atanu Ghosh, Kaushik Ganguly, Indrasis Acharya, Pradipta Bhattacharya, Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq and Bangladeshi filmmaker Saad. I look forward to new filmmakers like Lubdhak, Abhiroop, and Yudhajit Basu. I want to be part of films and shows that speak about women and the female gaze. It has been an all-time dream to be cast in literary characters, women written by Tagore, Ashapurna Debi, and Saratchandra, and characters from history, real life, and ones different from me.



Your fashion choices...

Make sure you are well dressed. Dressing up makes me feel good and levels up my confidence. Comfort is priority.



Winter styling tip...

You need to like and feel good about what you are wearing. Earthy colours and pastel shades are in. But dress for yourself.



You are also a writer…

I co-wrote Ellipsis. Right now, I’m working on a script where we have some contributions in the screenplay as actors.



Upcoming projects?

I’m doing a feature by independent filmmaker Raunaq.