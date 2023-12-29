ANNIV SPL COVER: Tnusree Chakraborty has a slew of Hindi and Bengali projects in 2024

Whatever the length of the role be, actress Tnusree Chakraborty never ceases to surprise with her performance on screen. Maturing with each passing year, Tnusree leaves an indelible mark on the audience with her nuanced and natural acting. Be it ensemble films like Abar Bochor Kuri Porey or Abar Kanchanjungha or a thriller like Antardhan, Tnusree stands out for her brilliance amidst all. Next year will start with a bang for this actress with her upcoming film Deep Fridge releasing in the first half of 2024. Directed by Arjunn Dutta, this film will see Tnusree lead the way with her intense performance as a brooding and stubborn Mili. The film was recently showcased at IFFI Goa to much appreciation form the audience and the critics alike placed the spotlight firmly on the talented actress. Besides Deep Fridge, she will be also seen in a Hindi film opposite none other than Sunny Deol followed by a Hindi web series where she plays a pivotal role. While shooting for the cover, the beautiful and grounded actress shared the details of the same with us. Excerpts from the chat.

Your upcoming film, Deep Fridge just premiered at IFFI Goa. How does it feel?

I felt very happy and I was there in person to see the reactions of the audience after the show. It was humbling, to say the least, with many of them walking up to me to congratulate and praise me. In fact, they were so moved that there were a few moments of silence after the film got over.

Tell us about Mili a little and how did you prepare for the same?

Mili is a very plain and simple middle class girl who has gone through a complex and disturbed family life during her childhood, which made her extremely tough from within with all her emotions bottled up inside. It’s like she is almost frozen emotionally -- she will break inside and go mad with pain but won’t ever express the same and give in. She loves Swarnavo (played by Abir) a lot, but they get divorced and both are in different worlds. But after several years their paths cross on a rainy night when they are forced to spend a night together stuck in Mili’s house. The story proceeds from there, going back in memory every time. It has all kinds of emotions and there are so many layers that will touch the right chords with the audience.

Both Daminee Benny Basu and Arjunn helped me immensely to grasp the role. I would like to thank Benny especially. I did workshops with her. I was at that time also doing other projects simultaneously so to get in and out of a complicated character like Mili would have been very difficult without proper guidance. Benny helped me to push my limits to get the best out from me.

You are also debuting in the Hindi industry with Roadside Opera…

Yes, it is a very racy and gripping social drama cum thriller directed by Sourav Chakraborty. I finished shooting for 19 days in Bhopal and only a few more days are left for it to get complete. I am playing the female lead. It’s about women and child trafficking and I play a key role, that of a protagonist who is on the track to rescue a trafficked girl. I have major scenes with Sharib Hashmi and it was a sheer pleasure to have him as a co-actor.

You are also doing a major Hindi film opposite Sunny Deol?

Yes, the film’s name is Surya and I am cast opposite Sunny Deol. But I can’t say anything more about the same. It was incredible shooting with Sunny. He is one of the most down to earth and simple men I ever came across.

How do you develop yourself as an actor?

I feel it’s a continuous process and I grow as a person every day. My life is bigger than acting, which is only a part of my life, which is bigger than that. I enrol for acting workshops to hone my skills further and I guess, as we grow old and gather experiences, that too enhances and enriches us as actors. I also watch good movies whenever I can to keep updated with what’s happening globally.

Your fashion choices?

Fashion is comfort for me and I can spend my life in t-shirts and denim and one-piece dresses in all shapes and sizes. I also love wearing handloom saris and deck up my ethnic look with gold jewellery and gorgeous makeup.

