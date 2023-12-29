ANNIV SPL COVER: With a few big Hindi projects in the pipeline, Anindita Bose has a busy 2024!

Actress Anindita Bose still can’t quite believe she has completed 15 years of acting career with its fair share of ups and downs. And she credits her profession for making her what she is – a beautiful and confident woman, who’s not any longer scared of striking up conversations with a roomful of strangers. “I have always been such an awkward and shy kid. But playing different characters which are such amazingly confident women, somewhere gradually and unknowingly instilled so much confidence in me,” confides the stunning actress.

And 2023, is definitely a milestone year for her with a variety of web series and films, including Aro Ek Prithibi, Tooth Pari, and Parnashavarir Shaap, putting the spotlight firmly on her acting prowess.

The year ahead too is full of promises for the young artiste with a big banner Hindi film by Abir Sen along with a couple of other projects waiting to be released. We speak to the poised and incredibly fit actress about the same and more.

Anindita Bose

How has 2023 been professionally?

It was extremely fulfilling. Personally, I am completely in peace with myself and I am more sure of myself and more self-aware. Professionally too, it has been a fantastic year. My film Aro Ek Prithibi directed by Atanu Ghosh released early this year and it was really well-received by the audience. Then web series Tooth Pari released in April around my birthday and again it was seen by so many people. Then of course, Parnashavarir Shaap happened. It’s a horror thriller series in Bengali directed by Parambrata Chatterjee and I loved being directed by him. I just finished shooting for Pratim D Gupta’s next Bengali feature, Chalchitro which also stars Tota, Shantanu Maheswari, Raima Sen among others and currently shooting for a big banner Hindi film. So, yes, it has been a great year with no complaints.

Anindita Bose

Your first Hindi film The Rapist is yet to officially release but earned accolades at festivals. Tell us about your character in the film?

It was a dream to work with such a luminary as Aparna Sen and have co-actors like Konkona, and Arjun Rampal. The Rapist is always going to be close to my heart for that and also because of the topic which deal with why men end up becoming rapists in our country and their backstory. I play Malini who is a a colleague of Konkona’s character Naina. The story unfold after a mishap happens one night and Malini keeps coming in and out and she shares a strong bond with Naina. We had a three-day, intensive workshop with Atul Mongia’s team and as actors, we poured out our hearts every single day while rehearsing, talking about our deepest and darkest emotions.

The film was an eye-opening experience for me and usually I don’t carry my characters back home but Malini stayed back with me for another month.

Tell us how excited are you about bagging a role in a major Hindi film by Abir Sen.

Yes, I am doing it but that’s pretty much all the information I can share right now. I am excited about the film and my character because she is just all heart and I love the different shades that she has. I am in Kolkata right now, as we speak, to shoot for the film and completed a day’s shoot. It was full of energy and everything went so well on sets that I returned home grinning.

Anindita Bose

How do you keep your chin up during dry work phases?

I have my art work to fall back on and it’s the best way to keep my creative juices flowing continuously. If I am not in front of the camera, I am painting and I thoroughly enjoy the process. I am also hoping to flourish in the art field as much as I have flourished as an actor. Art helps me keep bouncing back. Also, a strong support system comprising my family and friends ensures that I am not feeling low. But there are days when I too start falling into rabbit hole but I know how to get myself out that very quickly.

Which are the filmmakers you want to work with in future?

Vikramaditya Motwane, Randeep Jha, Konkona Sensharma and Zoya Akhtar

Your upcoming projects?

There’s Chalchitro, the Hindi film I am working in and an OTT show that I will be doing. Also, another Hindi film of mine, The Storyteller, directed by Anant Mahadevan and starring Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannistha Chatterjee and Revathy among others will release next year.

CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and Makeup: Prasenjit Biswas / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Outfits: Studio Radical, Vizyon / Jewellery: Kleo21 / Location: ITC Sonar