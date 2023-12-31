British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton,’ passes away aged 75

Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in The Full Monty, Michael Clayton and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has passed away, his family said. He was 75. A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Tom passed suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

The actor was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom and in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 legal thriller that starred George Clooney.

Also read: South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found dead inside a car in Seoul

He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty, about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

Tom was born in Yorkshire in northern England in 1948 and spent part of his childhood in Canada. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the 1970s. He starred in dozens of other TV dramas and movies, from Rush Hour and Batman Begins to Shakespeare in Love, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Valkyrie.

He most recently reunited with his Full Monty co-stars, Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy in a Disney+ series of the same name. “He’ll be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him,” Carlyle said in a statement. “Such a huge performer, a real titan of an actor, one of the greats of not only his but of any generation.”

Also read: Actor-DMDK founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

Tom was recognised for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire. He also won a 2009 Golden Globe and 2008 Emmy for his role as Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series John Adams. He married actress Diana Hardcastle in 1988. The couple has two daughters.