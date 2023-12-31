Kriti Sanon parties with MS Dhoni, Sakshi, Varun Dhawan in Dubai ahead of NY 2024 

As the countdown to 2024 begins, Bollywood sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon kicked off the festivities in style, partying with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The Dubai bash also saw the presence of singer Stebin Ben, rumoured to be Nupur’s boyfriend, and actor Varun Dhawan, who posed with Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame.

Stebin, capturing the star-studded moment, treated fans to a group picture featuring Dhoni, Sakshi, Kriti, Nupur, and himself. Dhoni looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers, while Sakshi stunned in a white dress. Kriti donned an orange-purple dress, and Nupur rocked a chic black and grey short dress.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nupur shared the pictures with a caption that expressed bidding farewell to 2023 with the best energies around and gearing up to welcome 2024. She also posted a solo picture with Dhoni, affectionately calling him ‘Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni brother).’ Kriti joined in the celebration, appearing in a series of group photos from the Dubai party.

Fans on Instagram couldn’t contain their excitement, with one user expressing, “How lucky they are that they are in the presence of the great MS DHONI,” and another commenting, “Thala for a reason...”.

On the professional front, Kriti recently wrapped up shooting for the thriller film Do Patti, which also marks her debut as a producer. The official release date for Do Patti is yet to be announced, and it will be available on Netflix. Kriti is set to grace the silver screen alongside Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film scheduled for a theatrical release in February 2024. Additionally, she is part of The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Nupur, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao, written and directed by Vamsee. As the stars bid adieu to 2023 in Dubai, fans eagerly anticipate the glamour and entertainment these Bollywood favourites will bring in the upcoming year.