Legendary actor-director K Vishwanath passes away; PM Modi, Mammootty pay homage

Owing to age-related health issues, legendary actor-director K Viswanath passed away on Thursday in a private hospital in Hyderabad. The director addressed issues including the caste system, dowry, gender discrimination, untouchability, and socioeconomic hardships in his films during the course of a six-decade career.

His most popular films movies include Sarada, O Seeta Katha, Kalam Marindi, Chelleli Kapuram, Swati Kiranam, Subha Sankalpam, Swarabhishekam, Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamamm, Swathi Muthyam, Sruthilayalu, Swarnakamalam, Sutradharulu, Aapadbhandhuvudu, Sargam, Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Eeshwar, and Dhanwaan

In 1986, India's official entry for the Oscars was his film Swathi Muthyam. Along with some of the most notable actors of his time, he also worked with Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Jayaprada, Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor, and Vanisri.

While popular actors like Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan attended his last rites, several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn his death. Some of them include actress Jaya Prada, director Madhur Bhandarkar, and musician Ilaiyaraaja.

Reacting to the same, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The director was also the 48th laureate of the Dadasaheb Phalke awards and received five National Film Awards. In 1992, Viswanath received the Padma Shri award. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Also read: INTERVIEW: New talent on the block Chintan Rachchh spills the tea on playing a young adult in crime-drama series Class