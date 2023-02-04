Kiara Advani is all smiles as she leaves for Jaisalmer for her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani, who is reportedly getting married to actor Sidharth Malhotra soon, was seen smiling when she was photographed at the Kalina airport. Even though neither the actress nor Sidharth has officially acknowledged their relationship, they are about to get married in Jaiselmer, according to reports.

Kiara was spotted at the private airport wearing white clothes. She had a pink shawl around her shoulders and carried a golden bag. As she exited her car, she greeted a few people with hugs. She also smiled and waved at the photographers when she saw them. A video of the same was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

The couple reportedly will get married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace. The wedding festivities will take place from February 4 to 6, and around 100 guests, including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra, are anticipated to attend the function. On Thursday, the palace's social media page seemed to confirm the wedding location when they responded to a paparazzo's Instagram post.

A popular paparazzi account on Instagram posted a video on Thursday, saying, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

The official account of Suryagarh palace responded to the post saying that they were hoping to see them there. Although Sidharth and Kiara have never publicly discussed their relationship, Kiara claimed that they were ‘more than just close friends’ on an episode of Koffee With Karan. They got together while filming the 2021 film, Shershaah.

In a recent interview, Sidharth opened up on the marriage rumours saying, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?”