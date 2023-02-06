Grammy 2023: Viola Davis becomes the third black woman in history to achieve the EGOT status

Viola won an Oscar for Fences (2017), an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), and a Tony for her performances in King Hedley II

American actress Viola Davis won an award at the recently held 65th Annual Grammy Awards for her book, Finding Me. With the win the actress has now achieved the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status, making her the third black woman to do so. She accepted the award on Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater for audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording. She was nominated in the category alongside Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove and Jamie Foxx.

The 57-year-old actor now has the title of EGOT, or an artist who has won all four of the major American entertainment awards, including an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, in recognition of their work in television, music, cinema, and theatre.

Viola won an Oscar for Fences (2017), an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), and a Tony for her performances in King Hedley II (2001) and Fences (2010). After Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson, Viola is the third black woman to hold this title. She is also the 18th person in history to do so, joining the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols, and John Legend in this exclusive group.

“Oh my God, I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything. And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT! She went on to thank the publisher HarperCollins, and to "everybody who was a part of my story, and the best chapter yet, my loves [husband Julius Tennon and 12-year-old daughter Genesis]. You are my life and my joy, the best chapter in my book. Thank you!” Voila said while accepting the award.

The actress also took to her Instagram to share about the win, writing, “The 6-year-old Viola is screaming!!!!! She is so excited at the 57-year-old she will become.”

Trevor Noah hosted the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday for the third time in a row. The night's biggest prize, Album of the Year, went to Harry Styles' album Harry's House.