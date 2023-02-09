Actor Saachi Bindra steals the show in Shreya Ghoshal's Valentine's special track, Sohnneyaa

Actor Saachi Bindra has rocked the typical Indian girl role in the video of singer Shreya Ghoshal's Valentine's special track Sohnneyaa released on YouTube this February 6.

Interestingly, for the song Karan Johar himself recommended Saachi's name. We talk with the Dharma Cornerstone Talent actor about the same.

Tell us about the music video Sonheyya?

Sohnneyaa is a song of so many emotions! Pain, love, the excitement of being able to see your partner. It has all the feels. I’m sure everyone’s going to fall in love with the song -- at least I hope so! I’m sure everyone will relate to it at some point.

You have been recommended by Karan Johar himself how does it feel?

I just feel super lucky and grateful. Finally all the hard work and years put into this is being recognised at such an early stage in my career.

How has the reaction been to the video?

It’s been fab! Everyone’s loving the song and I can hear all good things. I’ve been reading all the comments and it just makes my heart so full. It’s a song of so much depth and emotion and who doesn’t want to feel like they are in love?

How did you prepare for the same?

We had rehearsals for about 3-4 weeks leading to the shoot. The preparation process I think was the best cause it just made us more comfortable and then on set we just felt so confident that we could only focus on our emotions and not steps etc. I think that really made a difference.

Did you always want to be an actor?

Yes, I’ve always wanted to act. After my 12th grade I started assisting in direction simultaneously with my graduation in mass media. I started training and working on my craft soon after that. I’ve always loved dancing. I’ve trained in Bharatnatyam and currently training in kathak as well.

Tell us about your other upcoming projects.

Currently I am auditioning and screen testing for a few projects which I can’t talk about!

Filmmakers you want to work with and why?

The list of directors I want to work with is so long but some of them are Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Kumar Hirani. All of them have such different stories to tell and as an actor I want to explore it all!