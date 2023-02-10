Ahead of Valentine’s Day, actors Tasnia Farin and Shaheb Bhattacherjee talk about love and its perils

They both are young and popular in their own countries commanding a massive fan following among the millennials on social media and have come together for the first time in National Award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh’s film Aaro Ek Prithibi. We are talking about Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin and Tollywood actor Shaheb Bhattacherjee. Garbed in a thriller format, this edgy film’s plot is a refreshing departure from the typical love stories, leaving you guessing till the end. This film happens to be Tasnia’s (who has been seen in such popular OTT productions as Ladies and Gentlemen, and Karagar) debut on the big screen and she plays the screen wife to Shaheb’s character.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we speak to the very quirky Tasnia and Shaheb who possesses a wicked sense of humour, about working together, love, lust, and fidelity. The actors also took out time to pose for an exclusive Valentine’s Day lookbook shoot curated by Surbhi Pansari (for Shaheb) and Rimi Nayak (for Tasnia) to help you with some useful sartorial tips for the special day. Menswear designer Surbhi Pansari says, "Every smitten couple is ready to surprise their partner and this time, a sharp shoulder slope of a well-cut suit and the finely stitched inseam of slim-fit trousers will take you to the next fashion level." Designer Rimi Nayak adds, "Bloom in love this Valentine's Day in our floral printed collection. Choose outfits that reflect your individual styles but also go with your partner's sartorial picks. Incorporate valentine's Day themes into your outfits with red, pink and heart-print accents like a heart-print scarf or a red bag or even a red pair of shoes.

Excerpts from the freewheeling chat:

How was it working with each other?

Shaheb: Tasnia is a thinking actress and stays in the character even when not shooting. She takes her job seriously and is passionate about it which lacks in many of the actors. She also talks less and is a very good observer which is a big plus in our industry.

Tasnia: It was wonderful working with Shaheb. Initially, I was a little intimidated and had a lot of insecurities which I overcame, including getting the right accent and body language and Shaheb helped me to a great extent. Usually, co-actors are a little snobbish and try to overpower, dominate and grab screen presence, but Shaheb is so different. He understands the craft and tries to elevate the scenes. He is not a selfish actor and is a great team player.



As a millennial, what’s your perception of love?

Tasnia: Though I am a Gen-Z, I have very old-school views about love. It’s a sacred thing and I believe in self-love. You have to love yourself in order to love others and be very empathetic towards nature, and animals. As an actor too that helps you as well. There’s no fixed definition of love for me but care, respect, trust, and honesty are a few elements that I expect from any kind of love.

Shaheb: After a few relationships, I am an experienced lover, now (laughs) and I feel there’s no definition for love. I feel love is like iPhone and Samsung working together. Two completely different people with different ways of thinking and lifestyle come together and start working together toward a great relationship. It’s not a competition at all.

How much does loyalty matter?

Tasnia: It’s an absolute precondition for me. Even if you like someone else you have to be honest about it, you just can’t take the route of deception.

Shaheb: I feel no problem is bigger than the relationship. There’ll be times when you slip or your partner slips or both of you slip together but it shouldn’t be bigger than the relationship.

So, do you believe in forgiving and forgetting?

Shaheb: I forgive but I don’t forget. But with maturity, at certain levels, I feel that holding on to grudges is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. With age and experience, I believe in letting go of things.

Tasnia: I don’t forget easily but I will forgive because the grudge and toxicity will take a toll on me. Nonetheless, I will have my guard up.

Your stand on one-night stands?

Tasnia: I have never done it but I have no opinion about anyone who has done it. Personally, I don’t believe in it because for me, to get to that level of closeness it takes a lot more and a very deep mental connection to be able to trust.

Shaheb: I definitely need a soul connection.

Have dating apps like Tinder and Bumble made things easier for your generation to seek love?

Tasnia: Well lust is definitely easier to get now, but it doesn’t last long. Nonetheless, social media is a viable option nowadays because it’s easier to meet people. But at end of the day it's the frequency level or similar outlook that matters the most.

Shaheb: I still believe in meeting people in flesh and blood and still look for a handshake and hug and eye contact. There are a lot of deceptions in social media, so, I wouldn’t go to find love there.

What turns on in a person?

Tasnia: His level of intelligence for sure besides a great sense of humour and an honest pair of eyes.

Shaheb: Top three factors I cannot mention (laughs) but the fourth one is that she’s got to be a good human being and caring.

If you like someone, do you make the first move?

Tasnia: If I like someone I instantly shut myself off, I will never approach if I like someone and the weird part is that if he likes me back, I don’t like him anymore. And that happens a lot many times. Only if someone can outsmart me, he wins me, so, he got to be one step ahead of me and he has to make me propose to him.

Shaheb: I would drop hints and then ignore her.

Tasnia: Light the fire and let it burn. Smart move (laughs).

How do you heal a broken heart?

Tasnia: I close it off before I have a heartbreak.

Shaheb: Heartbreaks are a brilliant tool for an actor since they give you so much of emotional memories as an actor though as an individual it takes a toll on you. But even hiding a heartbreak teaches you a lot as an actor and that is the beauty of it.

Do you believe love happens more than once?

Tasnia: Of course, like first love is all about a lot of excitement, and love in the later stages of life is a lot more mature and calm. As actors, we also experience fractions of moments of love for our co-actors while filming but those emotions come and go.

Shaheb: Yes I agree with this.

Your first gush of love?

Tasnia: I was in school and my first boyfriend was my neighbor and we used to play badminton together. Once we both got stuck in the elevator and I got butterflies in my heart, it was such a mushy feeling.

Shaheb: I think you should call that claustrophobia (laughs).

Tasnia: I feel that’s trauma bonding (laughs).

Shaheb: I vaguely remember my first date was in a cyber café.



Your dream romantic date?

Tasnia: I think every day should be romantic for us and I would like to travel the world together, that’s my dream.

Shaheb: Watching the sunset somewhere in the hills.

What will you be doing this Valentine’s Day?

Tasnia: I will pamper myself.

Shaheb: The last two years we all lost many near and dear ones and it has taught me that if we care for someone we must express that because we might not get the chance to tell them how much we love them. So, if you care for someone and haven’t been in touch just reach out and let them know and put the past behind you since the past resides only in our minds and exists nowhere in the world.

Your upcoming projects?

Shaheb: I have the web series Shet Kali for ZEE5 and Raja Chanda’s film, Chadrabindu.

Tasnia: I am in talks for an OTT project in Mumbai and there’re a few upcoming web series and films in the pipeline too.

