INTERVIEW| ‘Find a solution before sleeping’: Actor Sharad Kelkar on relationship tips, new projects and more 

Sharad Kelkar has been a familiar face in films and television. The Gwalior born actor who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi languages will now be seen in a new Amazon Prime web series called Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty. Sharad also has a biopic on Srikanth Bholla — the inspirational visually impaired industrialist — lined up for a release this year. While these projects are new for Sharad, the actor has already proven his mettle having delivered popular television shows like Uttaran, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Bairi Piya, and appearing in blockbuster movies like Tanhaji, Hulchul and Ram Leela. While he remains occupied with exciting work, the 46-year-old does not miss on having fun. He often splashes his social media with hilariously funny reels, videos and pictures of him and his wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar that spotlights their organic real life chemistry after their on-screen chemistry was evident in TV shows like Aakrosh and Nach Baliye 2. As Valentine’s week is here, we asked Sharad about some worldly wisdom on maintaining healthy relationships, his latest releases and a lot more.

What made you interested in Indian Police Force?

The first and most important aspect for me is the story and the character, and that’s what I found interesting in Indian Police Force. Also, it’s a Rohit Shetty directorial and we all know that he delivers a hit! I already knew it was going to be something massive. Currently, I am in love with the pattern he shoots in. I am experiencing it for the first time. I have known Rohit since a long time and he has always been very cordial with me.

Tell us about your interest in the biopic on Srikanth Bholla.

The subject himself, Srikanth Bholla was the point of interest. He's an inspirational figure and we need more films on these lines and subjects. I always say that I want to try different kinds of roles and I have landed one such with this project.



You've done both television and films. How is shooting for films different from TV?

There is no difference in terms of acting, but yes production and story-wise, there is a lot of difference. Films are crispier and are not dragged on for a long time. Similarly, you have concise timing for a series too unlike a television show.

You seem to be in good shape and headspace, always. What's your fitness regimen?

I believe in the importance of good sleep. I make sure I sleep at least seven hours a day. Secondly, the timing of your food intake is the key. I try to divide my meals as per particular time slots and finish my last meal by 8 pm.

You've played many serious roles but your Instagram shows an entirely different personality which is very fun loving. How often do you hear that you're so different in real life compared to your reel persona?

In real life, I am quite a fun loving person. However, because of my voice and personality, people think that I am a serious person. Fortunately, I am able to tell it on social media that I am a cheerful kind. I can have that comic element in me.

We often see your great chemistry with your wife. And since Valentine’s here, what tips would you give to maintain a healthy relationship?

Valentine's is coming and it's a beautiful day to cherish companionship, though for people who are in love — they celebrate it every day. Most of us want to do something special for our partner. One essential thing one can do in a relationship is learn to listen to your partner. People usually don't want to listen and they keep on talking about their own stuff. Speaking of my own married life, we both work on how to resolve issues when they arise. We have a pact among us that if any argument happens, we try to find a solution before we sleep. We make sure to not carry forward it to the next day.

