Actress Sonal Jha garners accolades for playing a strong women in web show Jehanabad 

Actress Sonal Jha who is best known for her roles in projects such as Fire in the Mountains, Lipstick Under My Burkha, 3 Storeys, Chillar Party, Zee's Love Hostel, Sunflower and TV Serials such as Na Aana Is Des Laado and Balika Vadhu among others is currently garnering accolades for her role in Jehanabad - Of Love and War.

The actress gets candid about her role and her working experience in the show.

She shares, "I'm essaying the character named Kumud Mishra in the show who is Kasturi Mishra's (played by Harshita Gaur) mother. She is a very typical Indian mother whose life revolves around her family, especially around her one and only daughter. But she is a very strong headed woman who expresses her opinion and makes decisions. Also, she's extremely loving and forthright in nature."

Speaking about the kind of responses she is getting, Sonal says, "I'm elated at getting amazing responses for playing Kumud. I never expected this kind of response because there are so many good actors and well established characters in the show. And then, to get noticed and loved is very overwhelming for me. People are calling and messaging me and are relating to my character."

Recalling one of the challenging scenes from Jehanabad she tells, "One of scenes which was quite challenging and dramatic was a scene where I'm opposing Kasturi (played by Harshita) that she can't marry the guy she wants to. And we really had heated arguments and confrontations."

Describing her working experience she states, "Actually, Jehanabad is one of the memorable experiences all due to my co-actors. We kind of gelled together well from day one with each other. I worked with Rajesh Jais before, so my comfort zone with him is great. It was my first time with other actors, but I never felt any sort of discomfort from the first day. This kind of warmth and connection is rare to find in any project."