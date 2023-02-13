Chintan Sarda on his short film The Broken Table, that's set to release this February 15

Filmmaker Chintan Sarda's short film. The Borken Table, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Duggal, is based on Alzheimer’s disease -- a rising concern amongst senior citizens nowadays. In this film, Naseeruddin Shah is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and we speak with Chintan to know more about the movie.

Tell us a little about the idea behind The Broken Table?

The film The Broken Table unfolds on one turbulent day, where a caregiver Deepti (played by Rasika Dugal), deals with the eccentricity of an Alzheimer’s patient Giri (played by Naseeruddin Shah), along with her own life’s dilemma. The day is made bizarre by the fact that Giri keeps calling for his wife, who Deepti finds out died a year back.

My writer friend Ruchira Sehgal once mentioned the tragic case of an Alzheimer’s patient she knew, who couldn’t remember that his wife had passed away and had to deal with the loss every single time he found out. This was really heart-breaking and it became the seed for the story. Thematically though the story evolved and became more about Deepti’s conflict and her journey since once my co-writer Vikram Gupta and I started working on it we needed a character arc.

Alzheimer’s is affecting several people today and it becomes extremely challenging for family members to see their loved one go through a gradual decline daily. With our research and a senior psychology consultant like Havovi Hyderabadwala on board, we tried to portray the condition realistically and are hoping to create some awareness through it.

Tell us about how you chose the cast?

This was a dream cast and I feel really fortunate to have Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika play these parts. It was a reference for us when we were writing it but didn’t know back then that we would actually get them both. They both have contributed so much to the development and evolution of the characters. The profoundness and the nuances that they brought to the character were beyond my imagination.

How was it to work with a legend like Naseeruddin Shah?

It was unreal working with a legend like Naseeruddin. He was one of the reasons behind my wanting to be a filmmaker and to get to direct him was a bucket list item and I can’t still believe it has actually happened. He plays the part of Giri, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Even at 70, Giri is madly in love with his wife. He keeps forgetting that he has had to stop his legal practice because of his condition. He keeps attempting to leave the house multiple times a day to go to his imaginary court hearings and meetings.

Naseeruddin wanted to prepare for it like a play, which was very exciting for me. I got to be around these accomplished actors through multiple readings and rehearsals over more than a year and learned so much from them. Both the actors had some brilliant suggestions about the plot and their characters. There were disagreements and debates about the way forward too at times -- even a stalemate once! Eventually, we had a version that we were all convinced about even though it was a huge departure from what we started out with.

How was Rasika?

Rasika plays the part of Deepti, who is pursuing a correspondence course in Psychology and is married to a man who she describes as good, but a bit too practical and controlling at times. Deepti spends a day with Giri as his caregiver. This interplay ends up being a roller coaster ride that fundamentally questions Deepti’s beliefs.

Rasika is an incredible actor and has an immense command over her craft. It was an enriching experience to collaborate with her and watch her process up close. I really liked her work in films like Qissa and we discussed the possibility of working together at some point. When I was developing ‘The Broken table’, I approached her and she was on board immediately. In fact, she helped me get through Naseeruddin to pitch the script of the short film.

How has your journey been so far in the industry?

My journey in the industry has been full of struggles but has been extremely rewarding. I used to work in investment banking in London before the film bug bit me. I left everything to pursue a career here without knowing anyone. I went to a film school on a student loan as I had wiped out all my London savings on backpacking around Western Europe, which I don’t regret at all. The experience was great and I even got a merit scholarship. Post that I worked as an assistant director to filmmakers like Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Sharma and Mohit Suri on films like Don 2 and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and directed digital commercials for brands like IKEA. My last short film Shunyata featuring Jackie Shroff is about a hitman with regrets, who tries to stop a kid from getting into the world of crime. A chance that he never had. It won multiple awards globally including a grand jury prize at an Oscar-qualifying festival in LA.

One thing I learned very early on was that aptitude and interest can be two different things. You could be good at something but may not enjoy it. I had an Analyst’s job and a company-provided apartment in Central London at the age of 22 but I just didn’t see myself working in that industry for the next few decades so I quit without knowing how I would fare as a filmmaker. I am still trying to find my voice and my place in the film industry but I am happy to be telling stories about things that matter to me and that I feel strongly about.

Your other upcoming projects?

I have written 3 different web shows for some of the biggest OTT platforms and well-known production houses. One is a supernatural sci-fi thriller. Another is a crime heist and a recent one is a comic satire in the space of fantasy. All of these are under production so I am not at liberty to talk about them till the platform/producer officially announces it. I have recently worked on a web show featuring Randeep Hooda.

Any full-length feature you are planning?

Anurag Kashyap is on board as a creative producer on one of my feature scripts, which I am trying to mount. I want to explore more directorial opportunities as I am primarily a director who has taught himself to write.

The Broken Table’ is releasing on Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films YouTube channel on February 15.