Cuddles and more! Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she celebrated V-Day [SEE VIDEO]

Sending her fans warm greetings for Valentine's Day, actress Rashmika Mandanna uploaded a video of herself with her dog Aura. In the video, the Pushpa actress can be seen playing with Aura while lying down in the video. She penned the following caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves." Tonnes of comments on the video were showered by Rashmika's supporters.

Rashmika will last seen in Mission Majnu and next will be seen in Pushpa 2, once again starring opposite Allu Arjun. Additionally, she is acting opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Speaking about Pushpa 2, in a recent media interaction, Rashmika said, "But the second part is something much more than the first part and you’re like wow, now that’s something fabulous! At the same time, I think all of us actors from Pushpa 1 have seen our work in the first half, and now we’re much more clearer about what kind of a world we’re living in. So I think all our performances are going to change. I think the performances are going to get more intense in the second half. And yeah guys, it’s going to be amazing."

Also read: Ali Fazal attends Oscars luncheon; poses with Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg