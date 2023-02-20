Interview: Actor Shikha Talsania on why she said yes to Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti 

With Yeh Shaadi Nahi Sakti having garnered good reviews post its release on Tata Play Theatre on February 19, actress Shikha Talsania speaks with us about what attracted her to this beautiful adaptation of a Shakespearian play before its re-telecast on February 26.

Tell us about your role?

Pallavi is a fantastic character. She is a self-assured, feisty badass woman who doesn't suffer fools. She doesn't let herself get pressurised by societal norms to get married and is waiting until she finds a partner who is an equal. Like Geet in 'Jab We Met', she is her own favourite person.

How different is teleplay from stage and TV serial?

We have done teleplays before and it keeps evolving and growing as a format. It's really interesting to rehearse as you would for a play and then shoot like you would a series/short film. It is also wonderful to learn and have fun while shooting with artists who treat the whole experience with the enthusiasm and commitment needed in theatre and perform so seamlessly that the number of takes reduces.

Tell us how you prepared for the role?

I learnt my lines diligently, paid attention during the rehearsals, made many Pinterest boards about 90's Bollywood fashion and replayed a lot of my favourite 90's film songs not only to get into the skin of my character but also because the 90's era is my jam!

How do you get inspired as an actor and how much you have learnt and grown in all these years?

I keep learning and growing every day, especially because in a career of over 15 years, I have been fortunate enough to work with wonderful artists from whom one can learn so much. Inspiration cannot be defined by words. It's just something that sparks something inside you when you get to portray varied human experiences.

Who are the filmmakers you dream of working with?

Taika Waikiki, Vishal Bharadwaj, Zoya Akhtar and so many more -- everyone across the globe that I haven't worked with yet.

Your upcoming projects?

Satyaprem ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans, Sanaa directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Potluck 2 on Sony LIV and a Limited Series on Netflix, besides a new play. I am also directing another and touring with the existing plays and hopefully doing some writing.

The play will be aired on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch and Airtel TV on February 26 at 8 pm.