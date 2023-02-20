Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others attend Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armann Jain’s family recently hosted a baby shower for his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain who will be welcoming their first child soon. The celebrations were attended by many popular faces including Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Tina Ambani among others. Many photos from the ceremony were shared on Instagram by Kareena, Neetu and Navya. A snap featuring the celebs with the parents-to-be was also shared on social media.

The photo featured Armaan kneeling down posing with Anissa, with Kareena and Alia standing on either side of the couple for the family snap. Kareena was seen donning a light purple kurta and earrings for the function while Alia chose a blue and yellow ethnic outfit. Anissa was seen in a bright blue saree, while Armaan opted for a kurta which he paired with a flowery Nehru jacket.

Entrepreneur and daughter of Amitabh Bachachan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, Navya was also seen in the image with Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain and Nitasha Nanda. The image also featured a white, pink and blue cake and a flower arrangement.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share an image of her and Anissa, writing, “With the gorgeous mamma to be (red heart emoji).” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of the couple on Instagram stories. She wrote along with the image, “Happy Godh Bharai (baby shower) my cuties. Love you both.” Neetu also shared an image from the event on her Instagram stories.

Armaan and Anissa tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in February 2020 which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, Kareena, Alia and Neetu.