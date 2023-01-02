Actor Sachin Vidrohi opens about working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Garmi 

Actor Sachin Vidrohi, best known for Netflix’s Kota Factory, Prime’s Flames, Hotstar’s short films Dil Patang and Anant, MX Player’s Ye Saali Naukri next will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Garmi, next. It also stars Jatin Goswami, Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar and many others.

Talking about the show Sachin says, “It is in the same milieu as Haasil but in a long format and in today's context. It is based on student politics set in Allahabad University."

On his role he says, “Well, my character in Garmi is very different from what I have played till date. I am a gang member of vice president’s team who commits a few crimes here and there and supports his leader in every misdeed. I had auditioned at Mukesh Chhabra’s Office for a different part but landed up getting this part."

Describing his working experience with Tigmanshu Dhulia he says, “One has to be on toes while working with Tigmanshu sir, he changes and adds lines on spot, gives space for improvisation and makes you understand scene very well. He is very punctual and I never saw him using his phone on set. I have learnt a lot of technical things as well which I will imply in my future projects.”

Sharing about his shooting experience he states, "I was very scared on first day of shoot because I have not been part of such a huge project before. But I adapted very quickly and I had an amazing time while shooting this. I felt - shooting days were vacations for me, I enjoyed every single thing about it. I travelled to Bhopal, Varanasi and Prayagraj for its shoot."

Garmi will be released on SonyLiv this year.